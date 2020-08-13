New Dover senior living community to offer 195 apartments

A new senior living community in Dover, on Route 10 west of the State Street intersection, is estimated to open in the summer of 2021.

Harmony at Kent will offer 195 total units, including 86 independent apartments, 71 assisted apartments and a secured memory wing. The latter allows residents to move inside and outside the community, but it is gated for their safety.

The new community is part of Harmony Senior Services, which includes 28 senior living communities in eight states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.

Offering amenities from theaters to cafes to hair salons, a Harmony customer service representative said keeping everyone active and engaged is a big part of what they do.

“That’s something we pride ourselves in, having activities and inviting everyone to join in on those activities,” the representative said.

Activities have been limited in the past several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an Aug. 3 letter, CEO Terry Howard said each community will be reopening based on its local health department’s guidance.

“Only when we feel the community is ready, we are taking steps to gradually and thoughtfully increase the amount of time our residents spend outside of their apartments and opportunities to enjoy the amenities and activities that make Harmony home, while protecting the health and safety of our residents and associates,” Howard said.

The Harmony at Kent team is looking forward to connecting more with the community in the coming year, the Harmony representative said. “We know that it’s kind of a community effort for everyone to socialize and get to know each other,” she said. “We want to be involved in not just our community but the community around us.”

For more visit, HarmonyatKent.com.