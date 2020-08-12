Two candidates vie for Dover’s 1st District council seat Aug. 18

Delaware News Desk

Registered voters in Dover’s 1st District will vote in a special election Aug. 18. Two candidates, William T. Garfinkel and Gerald L. Rocha Sr., will face off for the vacant 1st District council member seat, which has a term ending in May 2021.

The polling place is The Elks Lodge #1903, 200 Saulsbury Road. Voting will last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Under Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency, anyone who wishes to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 by staying home may vote with an absentee ballot. To request one, visit www.cityofdover.com/elections. All requests must be into the City Clerk’s Office by Monday, Aug. 17 at noon.

To find out if you are registered to vote, call the Department of Elections at 739-4498 or visit https://ivote.de.gov.

For more information, visit www.cityofdover.com/elections. Or, call the City Clerk’s Office at 736-7008 or email cityclerk@dover.de.us.