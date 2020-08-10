Disaster relief nonprofit to arrive in Dover this week

Delaware News Desk

Volunteers from the disaster relief nonprofit Team Rubicon will be coming to Dover the week of Aug. 10 to help with clean-up efforts following severe damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

“We are fortunate and grateful to have learned that Team Rubicon has agreed to come to our area to help in the clean-up efforts at no cost to the homeowners,” said Kay Sass, emergency management coordinator for Dover. “They will be arriving towards the end of the week and will be bringing along their own chainsaws and other equipment to help get our area back to where we were.”

People in need of debris removal can call the toll-free crisis clean-up line at 1-844-965-1386. The city asks people to call as soon as possible.

Please note that even though the phone recording states a deadline of Aug. 28, that date may change, so people should report if they need help immediately.

Team Rubicon deploys emergency response teams, mostly made up of military veterans and first responders, to help communities free of cost. For more, visit https://teamrubiconusa.org.

Securing the nonprofit took a team effort over the weekend, Sass said. She thanked the mayor, city officials, Dover police, Kent County officials, state representatives and Capital School District administrators for their help.