Storm caused force main leak at Route 13 between Garrison's Lake, New Castle County line

Delaware News Desk

A Kent County force main between Smyrna and Cheswold was damaged during Tropical Storm Isaias Aug. 4. It developed a leak in the median along Route 13 near the Twin Willows development.

Residents in the area that are connected to the Kent County sewer system are asked conserve water, such as avoid laundry and using the dishwasher, Aug. 5 and possibly Aug. 6.

This applies to Kent County sewer customers between Garrison’s Lake and the New Castle County line. It does not apply to customers on septic systems in the area or sewer customers outside of the area (see map below).

For those experiencing wastewater issues, call the Kent County Department of Public Works at 302-744-2430.