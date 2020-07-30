Dover library delays reopening building, extends curbside hours

The Dover Public Library will not open its building to the public Tuesday, Aug. 4 as planned.

The Council Committee of the Whole will consider a new opening date at its Sept. 15 meeting, said City Manager Donna Mitchell.

“COVID-19 has made all of us rethink our typical daily interactions with our community members and take safe guards for their protection and for the well-being of staff,” Mitchell said. “ We just want to make sure it is safe for everyone when we reopen, so we do not have to close back up again.”

The library will add availability on Saturdays for curbside pickup starting Aug. 8. Curbside hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Assistant City Manager Matt Harline and Interim Library Director Patricia Crosby presented the library’s reopening plan at the Dover Council Committee of the Whole meeting July 14. Council unanimously approved it, and set Aug. 4 as the reopening date with the condition that it can be moved later.

Considering the size of the library and the expected challenge of monitoring the number of people inside, the city decided to delay the opening until the safety risks change at the national, state and local level, said Kay Sass, public affairs and emergency management coordinator for Dover.

