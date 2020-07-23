Dover denies plan for 80-unit apartment complex on Bay Road

The Dover Planning Commission rejected a proposal to build an 80-unit apartment complex at 600 Bay Road, across the highway from the Kent County Levy Court building, in a meeting July 20.

The complex was part of a conditional use application that included a 20,000-square foot office building and two restaurants of 4,200 and 6,400 square feet. Those two parts were deferred until a future meeting.

Director of Planning and Inspections Dave Hugg said the commission worried that the apartment building would not fit in the highly commercial area.

“The commission was very uncomfortable with the proposal for the apartment component,” Hugg said. “From a design standpoint, [it was] out of character from the development in the rest of the area.”

Other reasons included concerns about future residents’ safety, a lack of greenspace and a need for more sidewalks and bike paths, Hugg said.

The proposed apartment complex, called Landing Square Apartments, would have been four stories and included a clubhouse or community space on the first floor and a rooftop deck.

The applicant, company Bayroadcap, can come back to the commission as early as Monday, Aug. 17 with a revised plan for the office building and restaurants. The commission cannot reconsider the apartment complex unless the owner submits a new application.

The office building and restaurants fall under the second phase of a larger project. The first phase is a 62,900 square-foot building for Delaware State Police administrative offices. That construction has already started.

The total development area is about 13 acres and zoned C-4, or highway commercial zone. The State Police offices replaced an earlier plan to build a large grocery store and separate retail building with multiple tenants. The planning commission approved that revised proposal in March.

For the schedule of planning meetings, visit cityofdover.com/meetings.