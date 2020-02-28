A twist to a favorite fairy tale

Emily Lytle * Delaware

elytle@doverpost.com

A glass slipper, magic spells and an age-old love story. While families of all ages are likely familiar with the story of “Cinderella,” the cast of Caesar Rodney High School’s production said the audience may be in for some surprises when the curtains open March 5.

“If they think they know the regular ‘Cinderella,’ they haven’t seen our version of it,” said Ellie Blaier, who plays Cinderella.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical will be on the boards at Caesar Rodney Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. A Saturday show is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the door one hour before the show.

Izabela Marasco will portray the fairy godmother, a character that she said diverges from the pearly white hair and “bippity-boppity-boo” of Disney’s version. “We sing a little different songs,” she said. “Building up to the transformation of Cinderella is a little bit different in the songs that we sing and how we approach that.”

Some new magical moments and special effects add to Caesar Rodney’s production, the cast said. “There are some pretty beautiful songs in this version, as well, that most people haven’t heard,” said Tre Myers, a senior who plays Prince Charming. This is his first year in a school musical, egged on by his family and friends in the school’s vocal jazz ensemble.

Elyse Roscoe said the musical presents special acting challenges, especially compared with last year’s “The Sound of Music.” She plays Cinderella’s stepmother, a character she said is more complex in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s version.

“[The stepmother is] completely different in how she acts to her daughters and how she acts to Cinderella and to regular everyday people, so you have to find a medium and you have to figure out how to act depending on who is in the room,” she said.

Keith McCarthy directs. He teaches a tech theater class where students helped build the set. The 14-person pit band is made up of Caesar Rodney High musicians and directed by DuWane Sandlin. John Muller is the assistant director. Stage manager is student Peyton Easton.

Cast