Innovative addiction treatment search tool now available

Delaware News Desk

A first-of-its-kind website that helps Delawareans find addiction treatment has launched.

Delaware is one of six states that has partnered with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America, to develop and launch ATLAS™.

ATLAS provides users with searchable data on the use of evidence-based medical practices and patient experiences at addiction treatment facilities, allowing them to seek the treatment that is most likely to help them recover. By providing transparent data on all treatment facilities, ATLAS also drives quality improvement within the industry.

“When my family was looking for addiction treatment for my son Brian, the system was impossible to navigate. If ATLAS was available, I believe we could have found evidence-based treatment and my son might be alive today,” said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. “As I look forward as to how ATLAS will help so many people in need and their loved ones and as I learn more about how the COVID-19 pandemic is aggravating the already existing addiction public health crisis, it is so important that we make ATLAS available to everyone in Delaware and across the country.”

In the first six months of 2020 in Delaware, 190 people died from suspected overdoses, according to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. That’s an about 47% increase from the first six months of the past two years. In all of 2019, Delaware reported 431 overdose deaths – up 8% from 2018.

“We are worried about the impact that COVID-19 is having on Delawareans who already are struggling with substance use disorder,” said Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. “For Delaware families who are trying to navigate treatment services for their loved ones, this new tool from Shatterproof will help them find evidence-based, high-quality care that they can trust."

In Delaware, individuals and families who are struggling with substance use disorder or mental health issues can call the 24/7 Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE (1-833-946-7333). They can also visit HelpIsHereDE.com for a connection to treatment and recovery services and supports in Delaware or nearby states.