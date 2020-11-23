House fire near Magnolia leaves $100,000 estimated damages, but no one injured

Delaware News Desk

A house fire in the Alexanders Village neighborhood, east of Polytech High School near Magnolia, resulted in $100,000 in estimated damages Nov. 22, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.

Occupants of the home called 911 around 4 p.m. to report a fire in the garage in the 200 block of Melissa Street.

The Magnolia Fire Company arrived with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached garage with extension into the house.

The Felton and Camden-Wyoming fire companies responded to assist. The fire was placed under control shortly before 5 p.m.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported, and the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company reported that a dog was safely rescued. The Red Cross of Delmarva was notified of the fire.