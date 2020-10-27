Electrical fire causes estimated $200,000 damages to Magnolia home, State Fire Marshal says

Delaware News Desk

A fire heavily damaged a home in the Jonathan’s Landing development in Magnolia around 4 p.m. Sunday.

No one was home at the time, and a neighbor reported the fire in the 1100 block of West Birdie Lane, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

When the Magnolia Fire Company arrived, they noticed heavy fire conditions inside the home and immediately requested assistance. Camden-Wyoming, Little Creek, Bowers, Dover and Kent County EMS responded.

While working on the fire, one firefighter fell through a collapsed floor into the basement and other firefighters helped free him. That firefighter was evaluated on-scene by EMS personnel and was not taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Several pets inside the home were unable to escape and died in the fire.

The fire was under control shortly after 6 p.m. Deputy State Fire Marshals investigated and determined the fire started on the first floor inside a kitchen wall and was caused by an electrical failure in the home’s fixed branch circuitry.

Damages are estimated at over $200,000. The Red Cross of Delmarva in assisting the home’s occupants.