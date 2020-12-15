DSU accepts $20M award, the largest single gift in its history; YMCA gets $10M

Delaware State University announced Tuesday afternoon that it received the largest single gift in its 130-year history: $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who also gave another $10 million to the YMCA of Delaware on the same day.

The money for DSU, in addition to supporting its students, will go toward the university's acquisition of Wesley College.

After this year’s COVID-19 pandemic that affected student education and financial stability, as well as the racial reckoning that picked up momentum in Delaware and throughout the nation, President Tony Allen said the focus on historically Black colleges and universities like Delaware State University is apparent and necessary.

Of the 384 nonprofit and charitable organizations that received a total of $4.158 billion Tuesday from Scott, 15 others were HBCUs.

The YMCA, which was the other organization to receive funds from Scott in Delaware, called the gift "transformational."

The YMCA has lost millions this year as a result of the shutdown, which reduced membership and programs like summer camp and swim lessons limited in size.

“We will have an opportunity to expand our Covid-19 response efforts including hunger relief, emergency childcare for essential workers, remote learning support centers as well as strengthen our work in fighting racism and inequities in our communities,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, president and CEO of the YMCA of Delaware.

The funds, for many organizations, come at a pivotal time for budgets and future plans.

DSU's Allen said the university could not be more grateful for the gift, ensuring the more than 400 participants on the virtual press conference that “we’re a good investment with a sound return and that return is growing each and every day.”

He pointed to three areas that the $20 million donation will support.

First, it will help expand the university’s endowment, which Allen said will allow for more scholarship opportunities for students. It will also support the university in the face of future challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also help grow the Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, which was announced last summer and includes the Center for Neighborhood Revitalization Research, the Center for Global Africa, the Academy of Trauma Healing Research and the University Center for Economic Development and International Trade.

Lastly, Board of Trustees Chairwoman Devona Williams said the timing couldn’t be better as the university continues to work toward its acquisition of Wesley College.

Since the university did not want to draw from its existing funds to complete the acquisition, Williams said, “it just fits right in with what we’re trying to accomplish overall.”

Since Wesley College has a strong focus on health sciences, Allen said the funds will help as the university continues to work toward creating a “themed campus in downtown Dover.”

The monumental donation also brought energy to the university's leadership after a tough year. Williams described Delaware State University as "an institution whose time has come."