Capital, Caesar Rodney school districts go virtual as COVID-19 cases rise in Kent County

After the state released last week’s updated COVID-19 data, two Kent County school districts are changing their plans for in-person learning.

The Capital School District announced Monday that all students will learn remotely starting Dec. 1 through the new year. The Caesar Rodney School District Board of Education also voted Monday to switch all students over to remote learning for one week beginning Wednesday through Dec. 9.

"It is our hope that by next week there will be more information available to allow the Board of Education to determine a more long-term plan for students and teachers," said Caesar Rodney Superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald in a statement, adding that the board will further evaluate the situation then.

These decisions came after Kent County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases and the percent of tests that are positive – two indicators reported on the state’s My Healthy Community COVID-19 website – reached the red zone, representing “significant community spread.”

The Division of Public Health's recommendation on whether school districts should remain open is based on three indicators: the rate of new cases per 100,000 people, the percentage of tests that are positive, and average daily hospitalizations.

For school buildings to close, the data must show a "significant community spread" in two or more of the indicators (more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, more than 8% of tests that are positive, or more than 25 average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people).

During the week of Nov. 21-27, Kent County had 277.1 cases per 100,000 people and 8.3% of tests that were positive. This was the first time in the past several weeks that the share of positive cases has exceeded 8%.

Following the statewide data, Delaware officials do not recommend that all school districts close at this time.

But Kent County’s shift to “significant spread" led to the Capital School District’s decision, said Interim Superintendent Sylvia Henderson in a districtwide statement.

“We understand the concern this causes for all of our families and we want you to know that we are actively engaged with all appropriate state agencies,” Henderson wrote. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation, and, as updates become available, we will continue to provide them to you.”

Changes for Capital students

Throughout November, some students in prekindergarten through fourth grade and special programs were enrolled in a hybrid model, meaning they came into school two days a week for in-person learning. The new announcement means they will now learn from home until the new year.

Students in grades five to 12 were set to start a hybrid model Monday, but the Capital School District Board of Education voted to postpone the plan until Jan. 4 during an emergency board meeting Nov. 25.

Teachers in the district may choose to work remotely or in their classrooms during this time.

Capital School District will continue to deliver meals as scheduled. For more details: http://bit.ly/csdmealdelivery.

Changes for CR students

Caesar Rodney School District launched its hybrid plan in mid-October, starting with the elementary students. As of Nov. 16, students from elementary to high school were coming into school two days per week.

Now, all students will temporarily return to remote learning through Dec. 9.

The school district will continue to provide meals for pickup. For more, visit https://www.crk12.org/crsd_calendar.