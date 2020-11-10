Superintendent of the Year goes to Caesar Rodney School District's Kevin Fitzgerald

Delaware News Desk

Kevin Fitzgerald, superintendent of the Caesar Rodney School District, was recently awarded 2020-2021 Superintendent of the Year by the Delaware Association of School Administrators.

The award is designed to recognize and pay tribute to the talent and vision of the men and women who lead Delaware’s public schools.

Fitzgerald was selected by the members of the Delaware Chief School Officers Association, showing that his peers aknowledge his dedication to and leadership in the field of education.

Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting spoke about the ways schools have had to adapt throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and how Fitzgerald has stepped up to the plate.

"Delaware educators and students were lucky to have Dr. Fitzgerald leading the Delaware Chief School Officers Association during this time," Bunting said. "His seasoned, steadfast leadership helped steer district and state leaders as we made difficult decisions and creatively problem-solved ways to continue providing our students with the high-quality instruction they deserve in safe, supportive learning environments."

As the Delaware Superintendent of the Year, Fitzgerald is now eligible for the 2021 AASA (The School Superintendents Association) National Superintendent of the Year Program. The national winner will be honored at the AASA National Conference on Education in early 2021.

Dan Shelton, superintendent of the Christina School District and president of the Chief School Officers Association, praised Fitzgerald.

“Dr. Fitzgerald has been a tremendous leader, not only in the Caesar Rodney School District, but as the leader of all School Chiefs in Kent County, as well as serving as the President of the CSOA during one of the most difficult times in history," Shelton said.

Tammy Croce, executive director of the Delaware Association of School Administrators, said Fitzgerald has been president of the CSOA for the past 15 months before Shelton took over in October.

“I have personally witnessed his leadership for learning, communication skills, professionalism and community involvement; the main criteria for selection of this prestigious honor. I am thrilled that Dr. Fitzgerald will be representing Delaware for the National Superintendent of the Year Program," Croce said. "Congratulations to Dr. Fitzgerald and the Caesar Rodney School District!"

Kristina Failing, principal of F. Neil Postlethwait Middle School talked about the difference Fitzgerald has made.

“I know I can call or text Dr. Fitzgerald at any time day or night, and he will respond," Failing said. "He wants CR students to always be taken care of. He is a true advocate for kids and a supporter of them always beings fed, clothed, and getting help in times of hardship.”