Capital approves hybrid plan, prepares to welcome students back into schools Nov. 9

Some Capital School District students in November will start school in person as part of the hybrid option, a combination of in-person and online classes.

The Capital School District Board of Education approved the hybrid model in a 3-2 vote Oct. 20. Board members Tony DePrima, Joan Engel and Sean Christiansen voted “yes,” while Chanda Jackson-Short and John C. Martin voted against the plan.

Interim Superintendent Sylvia Henderson said the district is looking forward to carrying out the reopening plan, which has been in the works since the summer.

“We’re excited to be able to bring our children in and to educate face to face,” Henderson said.

She emphasized that families still have options under this new plan. In a survey that went out last month, families selected one of the following:

Students come into the school two days a week and learn from home for three days. Students continue learning remotely for five days a week.

During the week of Nov. 9, students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will start coming back to school. Students in fifth through 12th grade will return the week of Nov. 30.

There is no waiting list for the hybrid option at this time, said Paul Dunford, director of instruction. “We have accepted every family, even since the survey has closed."

He explained that the district needs to create a roster of students participating in hybrid learning, so they can plan for transportation and design safe classrooms.

During the meeting, Dunford presented a chart that showed the percentage of students participating in hybrid and the percentage of those staying remote as of Oct. 20. At Dover High School, just over a third of students will come into the building while 65% plan to stay remote.

The numbers are similar at the middle schools, and the elementary schools generally saw an even distribution between hybrid and remote plans with some variation.

For example, Fairview Elementary is split 50-50, but Hartly Elementary has 62% planned for hybrid classes and 38% staying remote.

Several parents and grandparents spoke or submitted comments, expressing concerns about the current remote learning plan. Some said their students’ learning needs are not being met, or they do not have the guidance needed from adults at home.

Board members Joan Engel and Chanda Jackson-Short said they were worried about teachers’ well-being during the hybrid plan because they have heard from staff already about working excessive hours during remote learning.

Some board members said they were concerned that teachers will struggle to pay attention to both groups of students – those online and those in-person – during the hybrid model. One district employee agreed during public comments, saying she thinks this model may not be equitable.

Mary Cooke, director of human resources, said she has met with several teachers one-on-one to discuss how the district can better support them, and she is available to talk more.

As far as support in the classrooms, she said paraprofessionals will continue to jump in and help.

“[We will] have two instructional adults in the classroom as much as possible,” she said.

Next steps

As families prepare to send their children back to school, Henderson recommended that they reinforce hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing habits.

“It’s really important as adults that we take care of ourselves, so we have to model and teach our children these safe habits so they continue to be safe,” she said.

While the district continues to fine-tune transportation schedules, rosters and other plans, Henderson asked that parents, teachers and administrators continue to communicate.

“It’s key that we can do that because we can problem-solve together,” she said.

The district plans to send more communication and clarification about reopening schools Friday, Oct. 23.