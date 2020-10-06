Fall sports, marching band to continue at Caesar Rodney schools

Fall sports are underway in Caesar Rodney School District.

Mike Williams, community relations specialist, said the district is moving forward with athletics after the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association and State Board of Education approved fall sports in mid-September.

“The school district will support the decision made by DIAA and the State Board of Education and allow our students to have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities,” Williams said. “The details are being left to the high school athletic director.”

Practices for fall sports, marching band and cheerleading began Sept. 28 at Caesar Rodney High School. Any students who need transportation have opted into a school bus schedule where they are picked up and dropped off at select locations throughout the district.

The Division of Public Health announced in early September that all high-risk sports, such as football and wrestling, are allowed as long as the athletes wear face masks at all times, even during active play.

During a Sept. 14 school board work session, Superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald said the mask requirement will be an added expense, and there will be other challenges this fall.

“There [are] some heavy lifts involved in athletics moving forward,” he said. “There are certain rules and regs that need to be followed. There are certain procedures that need to be followed if we are to have a successful fall sports season.”

In the DIAA ruling, most sports will have a three-week preseason, and football preseason will be about four weeks. Cross country teams will be permitted 12 days for meets, and volleyball, field, hockey and boys’ soccer can have 12 contests. Football teams will have seven games.

The district is supporting middle school sports and other clubs and activities, Williams said, and any student interested should contact their school with questions.

Sherry Kijowski, Caesar Rodney High School principal, spoke in favor of extracurricular activities during the Sept. 14 meeting. “I believe school’s an experience, and I want those experiences to happen for kids to be able to make memories,” she said.