Capital School District OK's fall sports

Senator Nation will return to the athletic fields this fall after the Capital School District gave the go-ahead for fall sports.

The State Board of Education approved a regulation in a 4-3 decision Sept. 17 that allows Delaware schools to start fall sports as of Sept. 28.

But each district had to make the final choice, and Capital’s Interim Superintendent Sylvia Henderson confirmed the positive decision in a Sept. 24 interview.

“We will be participating in fall sports,” Henderson said.

The board discussed the possibility of fall sports at its Sept. 16 meeting, and the district plans to begin tryouts Sept. 28.

Henderson said the fall season will take a lot of preparation and planning.

“It’s a huge undertaking,” she said. “We’re going to be following the DPH [Division of Public Health] guidelines to ensure that our players and coaches are safe.”

The district will be providing transportation for athletes, and the staff is finalizing those details now, she said.