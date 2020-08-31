New cadets return to First State Military Academy

First State Military Academy, a public charter high school in Clayton, opened its doors to all the new cadets Aug. 27. While the new cadets have extra training through the first week of September, all other students will return to school in an optional hybrid model Sept. 8.

The plan for now is to have cadets come into school one day and work from home for the rest of the week. All cadets can choose a completely remote option.

Commandant Patrick Gallucci said the school is prepared to make changes. “Of course, we knew going into this, you can’t always plan for everything, but you can have flexibility [in] your plan so you can adjust it,” he said.

In the first days back, upper-class cadets have been helping the new cadets as they learn the ways of the school, where all students are members of the Marine Corps JROTC program.

All cadets wear masks on the buses and in the school and only remove them while eating, Gallucci said. Once the cadets get off the bus, they are broken into groups, and they stay with that cohort all day. This will make it easier for the Division of Public Health to contact trace if any cadet gets sick.

“It’s going well,” Gallucci said in an interview Aug. 28. “Today is going much smoother than yesterday.” He said the adjustment has been a challenge, but First State Military Academy’s leadership was ready to take it on after overcoming the challenges that came with starting a brand new school five years ago.

“Now that we’re in this current environment, and we have to totally change the way we have to do things as a school, it was hard, but we’ve already done it,” he said.

Since early July, school staff spent several weeks discussing possible reopening plans. Then, after Gov. John Carney gave the greenlight to hybrid learning, the board of directors voted to adopt the hybrid plan in the Aug. 11 meeting.

Before that decision, Gallucci said the staff had to make sure they had enough cleaning supplies to sanitize the building every night. The school bought sprayers, wipes, sanitizer and plexiglass for the classrooms.

First State Military Academy has 466 cadets this year, representing areas from throughout New Castle County and Kent County.

Gallucci said the most intimidating part is the unknowns. “It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “What we have to do is we can’t relax, and we can’t go into old ways. We have to stay vigilant everyday. We have to be prepared for all the unknowns out there.”

Message to families

First State Military Academy shared the following message with its community: