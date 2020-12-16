$12K worth of Apple products stolen from Best Buy in Dover, police say

Delaware News Desk

Five men stole $12,000 worth of Apple display products at the Best Buy on Route 13 in Dover just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dover police said.

The suspects approached the display, detached the security locks and cables, and ran out of the store with the products, according to police.

They drove off in a silver Infiniti G35x with Texas registration plate DBG-2963, though police said the registration plate does not match the vehicle it was displayed on.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dover police at (302) 736-7130. Tips can also be reported to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, texted to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.