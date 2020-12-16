SUBSCRIBE NOW

$12K worth of Apple products stolen from Best Buy in Dover, police say

Delaware News Desk

Five men stole $12,000 worth of Apple display products at the Best Buy on Route 13 in Dover just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dover police said.

The suspects approached the display, detached the security locks and cables, and ran out of the store with the products, according to police.

Images from the theft at Best Buy on Route 13 in Dover, provided by the Dover Police Department.

They drove off in a silver Infiniti G35x with Texas registration plate DBG-2963, though police said the registration plate does not match the vehicle it was displayed on.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dover police at (302) 736-7130. Tips can also be reported to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, texted to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Image of the car the five suspects drove off in after stealing $12,000 worth of Apple products.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.