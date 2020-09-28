Delaware State University student dies in shooting at Schutte Park party

Delaware News Desk

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot, and a 22-year-old man was injured during a shooting at Schutte Park Sept. 27, Dover police said.

Police said about 300 to 500 people, mostly students from Delaware State University, were at the city park for a party when multiple suspects started a shootout.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the park at 9:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found Devin Wright, 20, with a gunshot wound to his head. Wright was a student at Delaware State University, police said.

He was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said. The second victim was struck in his shoulder and hand and was treated at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130, or Det. Schmid at 736-7128. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.