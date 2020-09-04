Arrest made in armed ATM robbery in Dover

Delaware News Desk

Police arrested a Wilmington man Sept. 3 in connection to an armed robbery that happened at an ATM in Dover July 16.

The Dover Police Department, New Castle County SWAT and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Mar-Ky Frederick, 19, in Wilmington without incident.

The robbery happened outside the Wells Fargo Bank, 100 N. Dupont Highway, around 2:40 a.m., when the suspect pointed a gun at a man withdrawing cash and demanded money, police said. After dropping his wallet, the victim ran off with money in his hand, and the suspect fired at least three shots at the victim. Police said no one was injured, but a nearby vehicle was hit.

Detectives identified Frederick as the suspect and tried to arrest him at a home on Collins Drive in Dover Aug. 21. Frederick ran off and eluded police at the time. Officers found the clothing that Frederick was wearing in the woods and found heroin and his identification information inside the clothes.

Frederick was also wanted by the Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police and on a violation of probation at the time of his arrest. In addition to the July 16 robbery, police charged Frederick with offenses related to vehicle thefts in Dover July 15.

Frederick was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $95,000 cash bond. The charges from Dover included robbery first degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, three counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, reckless endangering first degree, wearing a disguise during commission of felony, receiving stolen property, two counts of theft under $1,500, two counts of criminal trespass second degree, resisting arrest, possession of heroin, disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia.