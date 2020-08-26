Greenwood man charged with DUI after driving lawn mower

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware State Police arrested Ralph J. Cahall, 60, of Greenwood for felony DUI and criminal charges after he was reportedly driving a lawnmower through other people’s yards Aug. 25.

Around 4 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Webb Farm Road in Lincoln where a man was reported lying in the grass area on the side of the road near a lawn mower.

Before troopers arrived, police said they received another report that the man was driving the lawnmower south on Webb Farm Road and was going through yards and acting disorderly.

Troopers found the man, later identified as Cahall, leaning against his lawn mower. They talked to him and smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Troopers investigated and determined he was driving his lawn mower under the influence of alcohol.

When police attempted to take Cahall into custody, he was not compliant and resisted arrest. A computer search revealed Cahall had four earlier DUI convictions.

Cahall was arrested and taken to Troop 5 where he was charged with fifth offense DUI-alcohol (felony), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass third degree.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $7,101 secured bail.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.