Wilmington woman's death still unsolved

A year after 50-year-old Susan Ledyard's body was found in the Brandywine River, her killer has still not been found.

Ledyard, a Wilmington resident, was found in the river near Northeast Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. on July 23, 2019. Her car was parked on Walkers Mill Road, about three miles from where her body was found, but police do not believe she entered the river where her car was parked.

An autopsy conducted by the Division of Forensic Science ruled Susan’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma and drowning. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Police have been able to account for Ledyard's activity until 3 a.m. on July 23, but are hoping the public can provide information what happened between 3 and 7:40 a.m.

Anyone with information related to Ledyard's death should call Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441 or Detective Amy Lloyd at (302) 365-8411. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, texting them at 274637 (CRIMES) and using the keyword “DSP,” or by clicking here.