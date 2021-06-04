Food Bank of Delaware hosting drive-thru mobile pantries

Delaware News Desk

The Food Bank of Delaware will host more drive-thru mobile pantries during June in each Delaware county for families facing food insecurity.

Mobile pantries are set for 11 a.m. June 7 at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, register at june7sussexcounty.eventbrite.com; 11 a.m. June 9 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, register at june9kentcounty.eventbrite.com; and 11 a.m. June 11 at Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, register at june11newcastlecounty.eventbrite.com.

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.

To help speed up the check-in process, registration is requested. Onsite registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency, and be present to receive assistance.

For more, visit fbd.org.