Easterseals welcomes new vice president/CFO

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently welcomed Pamela A. Patone, of Middletown, as the new vice president/chief financial officer.

Patone joins Easterseals with a background in senior accounting, management and nonprofit experience.

Most recently, Patone worked as the comptroller for the Municipal Services Commission of the city of New Castle, until she was promoted to general manager. Before that position she was an in-charge accountant with Belfint, Lyons & Shuman P.A. She has nonprofit experience having served as the director of finance for Opera Delaware and as chief financial officer of the Ministry of Caring.

“I am excited to join Easterseals group of dedicated staff to work towards one common goal: greater independence for people with disabilities,” Patone said. “I am looking forward to lending support toward providing the critically needed services the participants and families depend on and which are so essential to our community.”

Patone is a certified public accountant and a senior certified professional in human resource management. She was born and raised in Delaware and has two college-aged daughters studying economics and accounting

Patone is replacing Samuel Winder, who retired from Easterseals after four years of service.

For more on Easterseals, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.