Delaware State University names Anas Ben Addi as CFO

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State University recently named Anas Ben Addi as its new chief financial officer.

In assuming the university’s top financial post, Ben Addi is ending a 12-year tenure as the director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, where he broadened the agency’s community development work, overseeing the Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund to assist blighted neighborhoods statewide after the foreclosure crisis. He also oversaw the creation of the Downtown Development Districts program, which incentivizes investments in downtown areas statewide.

Gov. John Carney announced that Eugene Young Jr., the current president and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, has been nominated to succeed Ben Addi as the director of the DSHA.

Calling it “a critical addition” to the university’s senior leadership team, DSU President Tony Allen said Ben Addi has a well-established executive leadership reputation.

“Knowing Anas for several years, I have seen the consistent quality of his leadership firsthand, and witnessed the measurable results he has achieved,” Allen said. “He has an impressive track record of digging in and getting things done the right way.”

At DSHA, Ben Addi managed more than $1 billion in financial and physical assets, $300 million in annual program funds and 150 employees. He began his Housing Authority directorship tenure in 2009 by leading that state agency through the foreclosure crisis that year. He is credited with also broadening the agency's mission to include community and economic development efforts statewide.

“Anas brings more than financial management savvy to the University,” Allen said. “He is deeply committed to the same causes of social justice and economic reform that our faculty, staff and students are already pursuing.”

Ben Addi was one of the creators of the Statewide Rental Assistance Program to broaden access to affordable housing to low-resource Delaware families; led the Downtown Development District program to increase investment and redevelopment in Delaware’s downtowns from Wilmington to Georgetown; and was a major participant in the Mayor’s Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness.

DSU Chief Operating Officer Cleon Cauley, who has previously held state government posts, characterized Ben Addi as a “friend and former colleague” who brings great executive finance experience to Delaware State University.

“His skills and talents will be a definite asset to us,” Cauley said. “Mr. Ben Addi's financial background and track record of success will enhance our ability to deliver on President Allen's vision while assuring our strategy is aligned with our financial resources. We will achieve great things together."

Prior to his DSHA director tenure, Ben Addi served that agency as its director of Housing Finance, overseeing mortgage finance and affordable housing finance programs. He has also taught as an adjunct professor at Delaware Technical and Community College.

Ben Addi said he is excited to join the Delaware State University community.

“I am especially happy to accept this role in mobilizing and managing the resources that America's most diverse, contemporary HBCU is using to have an impact on so many young lives and with so many social and economic issues that have been my passion for years,” he said.

Ben Addi has a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Abdelmalek Essadi, through its National School of Management, in Morocco, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington University.