Del Tech to host virtual commencement June 5

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Technical Community College will host its 53rd annual commencement ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. June 5 in a virtual format.

Each campus ceremony has been divided into two, for a total of eight ceremonies collegewide, to keep them under an hour in length each. The videos can be viewed online June 5 and thereafter at bit.ly/3vCh9U2.

The college will celebrate a record 1,965 graduates who have persevered through a global pandemic to earn degrees this year.

“We could not be more proud of these students and their hard work, commitment and drive to reach the finish line despite the many challenges of the past 14 months,” said Del Tech President Mark T. Brainard.

Del Tech’s class of 2021 includes 1,965 graduates across four campus locations; 972 graduates who earned academic honors with a GPA of 3.25 or higher; 337 members of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges; 61 military veterans; 500 nurses, plus another 228 students in various other health care professions; and 81 students who served as a student club officer

A photo gallery of graduating students can be found at bit.ly/2TzOpxa.