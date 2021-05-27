Sobriety checkpoints scheduled statewide over Memorial Day Weekend

Delaware News Desk

Three sobriety checkpoints are scheduled for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend beginning at 10 p.m. May 28 and continuing until 2 a.m. May 29.

The Friday before Memorial Day tends to show an increase in impaired drivers. The checkpoints are part of a weekend-long mobilization to educate Delawareans to plan ahead of their celebration festivities and always secure a sober ride home.

“A major component of these checkpoints is the deterrent effects it has on those who might drive drunk or drugged impaired, bringing about more awareness and encouraging everyone to plan ahead and use sober designated drivers,” said Kimberly Chesser, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

Checkpoints are scheduled in all three counties — on Limestone Road in Wilmington, U.S. Highway 13 in Dover and State Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach.

The Memorial Day holiday DUI checkpoint activation will include 74 law enforcement officers from 20 local, county and municipal police agencies in addition to Delaware State Police. At least one Drug Recognition Enforcement officer will be part of the checkpoint activation in each county. The checkpoint locations are in targeted areas known to have a high number of DUI arrests and crashes including both injuries and fatalities.

As more cars hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, OHS’ impaired driving awareness campaign messaging is being amplified statewide to not only encourage drivers to drive sober and plan ahead for a sober ride but to be aware of law enforcement who will be watching out for impaired drivers across the state to keep roads safer. Campaign tactics include billboards throughout the state, digital media, on-demand video streaming platform messaging, plus social media and organic posts via Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. Delawareans who are currently subscribed to text alert updates will see a text message come through notifying them of the upcoming DUI checkpoints planned, including the locations. To sign up for OHS text alert updates, visit arrivealivede.com/drive-sober.