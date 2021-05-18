Wilmington VA to hold Virtual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

Delaware News Desk

Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program is scheduled to hold its second annual Virtual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27 online.

“Our goal is to engage with caregivers, veterans, family members and community partners and to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s veterans, through education, resources, support and services,” said John Austin, support coordinator for the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program.

This event will provide information for caregivers and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within the VA and our local community partners such as Veterans Benefits Administration, VA Medical Foster Homes, Social Security Administration, Caring Bridge, Code of Support, NAMI Delaware, local hospice agencies and others.

Registration is required; visit wilmington.va.gov/services/caregiver/index.asp.