Nominations open for 2021 Young Environmentalist Awards

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is looking for Delaware students who are working to make a difference for the environment, and encouraging teachers, classmates, club or group leaders, family members and others to nominate these students for the 2021 Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards.

Nominations must be based on actions or projects which have taken place between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The Young Environmentalist program honors Delaware students whose actions have helped protect, restore or enhance Delaware’s natural resources through one or more of the following: demonstrating environmental stewardship, initiating an innovative project, increasing public awareness or demonstrating environmental ethics.

Nominations will be accepted through June 30. A winner will be chosen from each of the following categories: elementary, grades 1 to 4; middle school, grades 5 to 8; and high school, grades 9 to 12. Each category winner will receive a certificate, gift card and prize pack in recognition of their contribution to the community.

This is the 28th year for DNREC’s Young Environmentalist awards program. Past honorees have included students who planned community cleanups and tree plantings, founded or led school environmental clubs or projects and volunteered at parks and nature centers, as well as beekeepers, nature photographers, recycling advocates and young lobbyists.

An awards ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Governor’s Day, July 29, at the Delaware State Fair, with details to be announced in the summer. All plans are subject to change based on health and safety considerations and any changes will be announced.

To nominate a student for the awards, or for more information, including the nomination form, visit DNREC Young Environmentalists, or email joanna.wilson@delaware.gov.