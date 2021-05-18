Dover Century Club awards scholarship to Dover High School Senior

Delaware News Desk

The Dover Century Club awarded a college scholarship to Dover High School senior Madelyn Zeno.

DCC scholarship committee member Marge Locke announced the award.

“The Dover Century Club is pleased to award a $500 scholarship to Madelyn Zeno, who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, strong leadership skills and a commitment to helping others,” said Locke. “Madelyn stands out above the pack and has a bright future ahead of her.”

At Dover High Madelyn has excelled in academics, including placing in the top 9% of her graduating class. She was a leader in Dover High’s AP Bootcamp, a member of the Kent County Youth Philanthropy Board, and served as section leader and an officer in the school band. As Gender and Sexuality Alliance president, Madelyn led the “End Hate Speech” signature campaign to raise awareness and help reduce hateful communications.

In the fall, Madelyn will attend the University of Delaware in Newark. Her goal is to turn her love of live music and performances into a career as a venue manager, talent agent or event planner.

The Dover Century Club is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Founded in 1897, the Dover Century Club is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others.