Carney signs 29th modification, eliminates distancing, mask mandates

Delaware News Desk

Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed the 29th modification to the COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration, eliminating social distancing requirements and removing Delaware's mask mandate effective May 21.

Delawareans, visitors and Delaware businesses should follow social distancing and masking guidance for fully vaccinated individuals issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated Delawareans should continue to wear masks to reduce their risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Governor Carney’s 29th modification takes effect at 8 a.m. Friday, May 21. Read the full modification at bit.ly/3osnajj.

The CDC guidance advises that fully vaccinated people can stop distancing and wearing masks in most places indoors and outdoors, except in certain crowded and congregate settings. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks in public settings and around those who live outside of their household. Carney's order continues to require mask-wearing on public transit, planes, in schools, health care facilities and congregate settings like prisons and homeless shelters. The order also continues to require mask-wearing in state-owned buildings and facilities, including Division of Motor Vehicles facilities, Delaware State Service Centers and the Carvel State Office Building.

Those who are not fully vaccinated, including children not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, should continue to wear masks when they're around others outside their immediate household, according to CDC guidance. Any child under 2-years-old must not wear a face covering due to risk of suffocation.

Unvaccinated Delawareans ages 12 and older are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves from infection and serious illness. Find a vaccination site at de.gov/getmyvaccine.

To review guidance for fully vaccinated individuals from the CDC, visit bit.ly/3wgTOXX.

“Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection against this virus and can feel comfortable getting back to the things they loved to do before this pandemic," said Carney. "For our neighbors who aren’t vaccinated, the message is clear. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and those you love."

As of May 17, Delaware providers had administered 844,384 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 51% of all Delawareans have received at least one shot.

Find a vaccination location at de.gov/getmyvaccine. Find out more about vaccine opportunities for 12- to 15-year-olds at de.gov/youthvaccine.