Lynnbury Woods Road to close for crossroad pipe replacement

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Lynnbury Woods Road, between Brenford and Moorton roads, near Cheswold, from 6 a.m. May 17 to 2 p.m. May 21 for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.

Eastbound traffic will travel south on Moorton Road, make a right on Seven Hickories Road, make a right on Brenford Road and make a right to return to Lynnbury Woods Road.

Westbound traffic will travel south on Brenford Road, make a left on Seven Hickories Road, make a left on Moorton Road and make a left to return to Lynnbury Woods Road.

At all times, residents will have access to their home but may need to take the posted detour route.