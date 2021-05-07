ECHS Director Evelyn Edney named 2021 Delaware Principal of the Year

Delaware News Desk

The National Association of Secondary School Principals has named Evelyn Edney, director of Delaware State University’s Early College High School, as the 2021 Delaware Principal of the Year.

Edney is the second director of the ECHS, assuming the school’s top post in 2015 one year after its founding. Since then, she has overseen the graduation of the first three graduating classes of ECHS students, which totaled 201 graduates.

While some of those graduates went on to be accepted in universities across that country, more than half of them stayed in the First State to enroll at Delaware State University. And because ECHS students also take college courses and earn the credits for them before they receive their high school diploma, three from the ECHS Class of 2018 have already graduated from DSU.

Under Edney’s leadership, the ECHS boasts a high school graduation rate of 90% over the past three years.

Marsha Horton, president of the 13-member ECHS board of directors, expressed great pride in the honor for Edney.

“As the president of the board for the Early College High School, as well as the parent of an ECHS student, I know firsthand that she is an amazing school leader — academically gifted; a passionate advocate for all things ‘education’; a wonderful motivator of faculty, staff and students; and a valued colleague,” said Horton. “We are proud to claim her as the leader of our school.”

DSU President Tony Allen said the statewide recognition of Edney is reflective of the high school she leads.

“It is a high honor and indicative of Early College High School’s quality offerings and Evelyn’s tremendous leadership,” said Allen.

Edney said she is “completely overwhelmed and completely humbled” by the honor, but also noted that the ECHS faculty and staff deserved some credit for the award.

“A leader is only as good as the people around them, and I have the best supporting cast that there is,” said Edney. “They are truly the hardest working staff on the planet.”

Edney is currently the president of Delaware Association of School Principals as well as the Delaware Women’s Alliance for Sports and Fitness, a board member of the Delaware Association of School Administrators, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, Bishop Conwell Egan Catholic High School, as well as a member of the Redding Consortium, the NASSP National Student Leader Advisory Committee and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

She is the past recipient of the 2017 Delaware NAACP Education Award, the Delaware Charter Network’s 2019 IDEA Award and the 2019 National Charter School Community Service Award.