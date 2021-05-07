Artisans’ Bank celebrating 160th anniversary

Delaware News Desk

Artisans’ Bank is marking a milestone in 2021, celebrating the institution’s 160th anniversary.

Artisans’ Bank was formed in 1861 by a group of 10 area businessmen who had the vision of creating a bank for local working people: the “Artisans.” The founders of Artisans’ Bank endeavored to create a mutual bank, owned by its depositors, that gave back to the community it served. Each founder invested $4 and, after charter costs and supplies, Artisans’ Bank was chartered in February 1861, opening April of that year with working capital of $1.93.

The bank began adding branches in 1959 and, over time, products and service grew and expanded to provide a full range of financial coverage for consumers, small business and commercial customers.

Today, 12 branch locations, as well as two commercial and consumer lending offices, serve the community statewide. As the bank grew, so did its headquarters. After operating for 147 years in downtown Wilmington, Artisans’ built a new corporate headquarters at 2961 Centerville Road in 2008.

“The occasion of our 160th anniversary causes me to pause and reflect upon my 30 years with the bank; a time during which I have seen Artisans’ continually advance to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the community at large,” said Elizabeth D. Albano, the 12th president of Artisans’ Bank. “Our founders may not have been able to foresee what today’s market would look like 160 years ago, but the foundation they created of being a stable and trusted advisor to the community has proven to be timeless.”

As a mutual bank, Artisans’ continues the vision of its founders by remaining a strong, local institution that knows its customers and works with them and for their benefit. Loans are approved in-house, and relationship managers work to provide personalized guidance, services and financing solutions for their clients.

“As we look toward the future, I am confident in our ability to continue to meet our customers’ needs,” said Albano. “Artisans’ Bank’s associates, board of directors and I stand ready to rise to the occasion to work closely with and support our business owners and consumers.”

For more, visit artisansbank.com.