Aquatic Resources Education Center photo contest now underway

Delaware News Desk

Photographers and nature lovers are encouraged by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to submit photographs for the inaugural Aquatic Resources Education Center nature photography contest.

The contest is intended to increase public awareness and promote the natural wonders of the AREC and surrounding Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area. Children and adults are encouraged to visit the wildlife area and take and submit photographs of aquatic life, birds and other wildlife, scenic landscapes and people enjoying the outdoors.

The photo contest is open for entries May 3 through Aug. 16. Photos entered in the contest must have been taken between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16. Prizes will be awarded in three categories — birds, nature and people enjoying nature — in three age groups: younger than age 13, teens ages 13 to 18 and adults ages 19 and older.

Judging will be based on how well the photos represent the following criteria: things to see and do at the Woodland Beach Wildlife Area, originality/creativity and universal appeal. The judging panel will include DNREC educators at the Aquatic Resources Education Center. Winners will be notified by email Aug. 27.

Managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, AREC and the Woodland Beach Wildlife Area are located along Delaware’s Bayshore Byway on Route 9 near Smyrna. The wildlife area connects to the Delaware Bay through a network of brackish tidal streams and marshes where visitors can observe wildlife including fiddler crabs on the banks during low tide and occasionally river otters. Trails are available for viewing birds and other wildlife, and a raised boardwalk and observation tower offer vistas of the marsh and tidal streams.

To submit contest entries or for rules and more information, visit bit.ly/2QGXyTD.

For more on AREC, visit de.gov/arec.