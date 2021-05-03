Carney announces Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8

Delaware News Desk

Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation May 3 recognizing the week of May 2-8 as Public Service Recognition Week.

Carney, cabinet members and the business community will celebrate Delaware’s public servants throughout the week in videos highlighting the work of state employees.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with our dedicated and hard-working state employees,” said Carney. “Our public servants persevered through the challenges of this past year, and they continue to go above and beyond to serve the citizens of Delaware.”

The Department of Human Resources traditionally hosts an in-person annual recognition event during Public Service Recognition Week. This year, in a series of videos, the state will honor individuals and teams of state employees across its workforce who exemplified excellence and commitment to public service in the past year, including employees who identified innovative new ways to deliver state services, and those who demonstrated acts of heroism and courage. Awards will be presented May 4, Delaware Award for Excellence and Commitment in State Service; May 5, Governor’s Team Excellence Award/Champions Award/Commitment Award; May 6, GEAR P3 Trailblazer Award, GEAR P3 Innovation & Efficiency Award; and May 7, Delaware Award for Heroism.

Recognition videos will premiere at 11 a.m. each day at youtube.com/johncarneyde.

Detailed information about the award recipients can be found on the state of Delaware’s Employee Recognition webpage de.gov/govawards.