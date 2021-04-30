Dover Parks, Recreation and Grounds visits Dover Capital City Rotary

Delaware News Desk

Robin Eaton, Dover's director of Parks, Recreation and Grounds departments, and City Grant Writer Lisa Chase presented the city’s Major Parks Renovation plans for Dover Park and Schutte Park to Dover Capital City Rotary club on April 9.

A new education and community building, spray pad and accessible playground are planned for Dover Park, while a skatepark and dog park are planned for Schutte Park.

The accessible playground is based on Rotary's Can-Do Playgrounds at Alapocas State Park in Wilmington and Airport Road in Milford. The accessible playground at Dover Park will offer play and exploration opportunities of all ages and abilities. The city will keep and update the existing playground but will incorporate new equipment compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city of Dover is seeking to partner with Rotary Clubs to have accessible playgrounds positioned throughout Delaware. Contact Chase at 736-7021 or lchase@dover.de.us.

Dover Capital City Rotary meets each Thursday for lunch at Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover.