St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church distributes Easter care bags

Delaware News Desk

In early April, St. Andrew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dover donated 120 Care Bags to Whatcoat Shelter, Shepherd’s Place and Hopes & Dreams Resource Center in Dover.

The care bags, containing personal care items, socks, candy, games, toys, palm and wooden crosses, were assembled by Kula Thompson-Williams, leader of St. Andrew’s Faith Formation Committee.

St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.