Dover Mayor’s Crisis Awareness Challenge underway

Delaware News Desk

While the suicide rate for those who serve in uniform remains high, attempts to reduce it continue on a national and local level.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has been working with the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs on the Mayor’s Crisis Awareness Challenge in outreach to Kent County and beyond. This latest project is an outgrowth of the mayor’s award-winning program to end veteran homelessness that was recognized nationally in 2016.

The Mayor's Crisis Awareness Challenge committee meets regularly. It is made up of veteran advocates, mental health professionals, emergency personnel and volunteers working to get critical information to veterans and their families and friends.

Their focus is to make critical emergency, crisis and mental health information readily accessible. The committee continues to address challenges veterans may be having in reaching help and avoiding a crisis that could lead to suicide. For brochures or pins, call 739-2792.

For more, visit mentalhealth.va.gov. Veterans in immediate crisis can call 911 or the National Veterans Crisis line at 800-273-8255, option 1.