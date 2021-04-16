Delaware State Forests now on Avenza Maps mobile app

Delaware News Desk

Visitors to Delaware state forests can now use a mobile phone to locate trails, hunting stands or parking areas using the Avenza Maps mobile app, available for iPhone or Android devices from the App Store or Google Play.

All state forest maps are free to download. The app uses the phone’s built-in GPS to locate it on the map, even when the device is out of range of a network or Internet connection. Users can select a particular map of interest, download it and store it on their phone. A blue dot follows users wherever they go so they always know where they are on the map. Visitors can zoom in and out, navigate from place to place, mark points of interest — such as where a car is parked or where a hunting stand is located — and easily attach photos exactly where they were taken.

Phone users can use their cell phone camera to capture a unique QR code, pictured, and use their mobile browser to access a link to all Delaware Forest Service maps.

A fact sheet is available at bit.ly/3e5C6iJ.

State forest offices also offer printed maps at the main office, 2320 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Standard, printable PDF maps for all state forest tracts are available at de.gov/forestmaps.