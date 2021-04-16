Coons on the CORPS Act: ‘This is a great way to bring our country together’

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined CNN’s “New Day with Poppy Harlow” on April 15 to discuss the bipartisan Cultivating Opportunity and Recovery from the Pandemic through Service Act, or CORPS Act, and how expanding national service can aid the U.S.’s recovery.

“There are 75,000 younger Americans serving as AmeriCorps members right now and almost half of them have provided badly needed help during the pandemic,” said Coons. “This bill would significantly strengthen the benefits that those members receive in terms of their living stipend, the education award they earn, but also increase the number of slots available year after year for decades.”

“This is a great way to bring our country together, and the fact that there are 16 co-sponsors, Republican and Democrat from across the whole range of our caucuses, indicates that national service is an idea with genuine bipartisan support.”

The CORPS Act, introduced April 15 with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and 15 bipartisan colleagues, will expand the number of AmeriCorps positions to support a variety of response and recovery efforts based on community needs, including expanding food bank capacity, mentoring and tutoring students recovering from learning loss and helping to improve housing.