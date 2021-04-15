Literacy Delaware seeking literacy tutors; trainings begin April 22

Delaware News Desk

Literacy Delaware is seeking tutors in New Castle and Kent counties for one-to-one or small group literacy instruction for adults and will host free tutor orientation at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. April 22 virtually.

The course will be held each Thursday in May, with an option of afternoon or evening course. The training consists of online training modules and four virtual, face-to-face sessions via Zoom.

Literacy Delaware offers targeted instruction to adults with limited reading and writing skills and English as a Second Language adults.

For registration and more, call 658-5624 or email admin@literacydelaware.org.