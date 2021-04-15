Department of Natural Resources to turn 1 ton of plastic bags into 15 benches

Delaware News Desk

In honor of Earth Month, Gov. John Carney joined Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin on April 15 to tour the facility where Delaware State Parks will have 15 benches made from excess plastic bags.

In 2020, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation converted its plastic carry-in carry-out bags at Delaware State Parks to corn and paper products. Left with an excess of plastic bags, the Division worked with Eco Plastic Products of Delaware, a nonprofit organization, to have the plastic bags turned into benches for Delaware State Parks.

Each bench will be made of 127 pounds of plastic bags — approximately 30,000 bags. The excess plastic bags weighed about 2,000 pounds, the equivalent of about 450,000 plastic bags and enough to produce 15 benches for the parks. The benches will be placed throughout Delaware State Parks with informational plaques about the benches and Division’s Carry-in, Carry-Out Trash-Free Parks Program.

Carry-In, Carry-Out, which was implemented in Delaware State Parks in 1994, asks visitors to take their trash with them when they leave, reducing the strain on limited resources and increasing the beauty of the parks. Corn and paper bags are now available in state parks to help visitors participate in the program. This program promotes recycling and has saved Delaware State Parks millions of dollars. It also helps keep Delaware State Parks cleaner for all visitors.

