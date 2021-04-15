436th Medical Group airmen deploy in support of FEMA COVID-19 relief

Delaware News Desk

Airmen from the 436th Medical Group, Dover Air Force Base, deployed to several locations around the U.S. in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Airmen are deployed to Community Vaccination Centers in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Gary, Indiana, to help increase the number of Americans getting vaccinated. The airmen in both locations are supporting Type 2 Teams which, according to FEMA, are capable of administering up to 3,000 vaccinations a day.

FEMA, at the direction of the president, set up vaccination administration locations within communities across the country. With the Department of Defense’s large-scale logistical and medical capabilities, airmen are tasked to effectively support the whole-of-government COVID-19 vaccination administration efforts.

“The Air Force maintains a state of readiness to defend and assist our nation whenever called upon,” said Col. Tracy Allen, 436th MDG commander. “As the world continues to battle against the COVID pandemic, I’m proud of our Eagle Medics who tirelessly administer the vaccine to members of the Dover community, and I’m confident these airmen will use their expertise to protect the communities to which they deploy.”

Beneficiaries may experience increased wait times, limited appointment availability and other changes in service at the 436th MDG. Beneficiaries are encouraged to use alternative care methods to include the TRICARE Online Patient Portal at tricareonline.com and Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273.

For questions, contact the 436th AW Public Affairs office at 436AW.PA@us.af.mil or call 677-3372.