Del Tech to host alumni essential items drive

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Tech’s Alumni Association will sponsor an essential items drive to support students in need on April 20.

Donations will be accepted on each campus in a drive-thru, no-contact drop off area from 8 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Signage and directions to drop off locations will be posted on each campus.

A list of requested items can be found to guide donation choices. Donated items will be distributed to Del Tech students through the Campus Food Pantries.

For those unable to physically donate April 20, there is an option to donate through Amazon, or to offer financial assistance.

Surveys indicate that 54% of Delaware Tech students require financial assistance for tuition and school-related expenses, while 40% report food insecurity. In 2020, 285 students requested more than $257,000 in emergency support.

For more information, visit go.dtcc.edu/alumniessentialdrive.