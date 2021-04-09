Surf-fishing permit vouchers will be distributed April 14

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will issue up to 1,000 additional one-year surf fishing permits for 2021, with a special voucher distribution April 14.

Those who wish to purchase one of the additional 1,000 one-year surf fishing permits must first acquire a special voucher. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 at the following locations, until the allotted vouchers have been distributed: Brandywine Creek State Park, 41 Adams Dam Road, Wilmington, Hawk Watch parking lot, 150 vouchers available; Lums Pond State Park, 1068 Howell School Road, Bear, Area 1 Day Use area, 125 vouchers available; Killens Pond State Park, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton, waterpark parking lot, 125 vouchers available; Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, main beach parking lot, 250 vouchers available; Delaware Seashore State Park, 25039 Coastal Highway, Lewes, South Inlet Day Use Area parking lot, 250 vouchers available; and Trap Pond State Park, 33587 Baldcypress Lane, Laurel, day use area parking lot, 100 vouchers available.

For more, visit destateparks.com.