Dover Century Club donates to Child Inc.

Delaware News Desk

The Dover Century Club has donated pajamas and other nightwear to Child Inc., a leading advocate for Delaware’s children by providing creative prevention and treatment programs for dependent, neglected and abused children and their parents.

The Dover Century Club is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organization. Founded in 1897, the Dover Century Club is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others.