DNREC launches new logo

FROM NEWS REPORTS

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently unveiled a new logo.

The new logo is designed to reflect a commitment to responsible use and protection of the natural environment.

“The new look is inspired by our mission to protect human health and the environment, how technology has changed the way we communicate with each other and the public and how we endeavored to give everyone a voice in what we do,” said Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.

DNREC worked with the Department of State’s Government Information Center, an in-house creative consultancy, to redesign the logo and elevate the brand experience.

The logo features a sun shining in the sky along with three yellow poplar trees representing the three counties in Delaware. The land has a slight bow to represent Delaware’s low elevation. The water, land and sky represent the different elements of the natural environment.

The new circular shape is intended to create a sense of community and positivity. The earthy green symbolizes freshness, growth and balance while the blues represent serenity, stability, inspiration and wisdom. The vibrant yellow is intended to promote hope.

The mission of the DNREC is to protect, preserve and enhance Delaware's environment for current and future generations. It has several divisions, each focused on different parts of the mission. Over the year ahead, division logos will transition to a branded house strategy to visually organize them as complementary extensions to the DNREC brand and best represent their core functions.

The department has already updated its website and social media networks. Content in print or other channels will transition to the new look over time.

For information: dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov.