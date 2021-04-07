COVID-19 vaccination program now open to Delawareans 16+

Delaware News Desk

Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health announced April 6 that Delaware's COVID-19 vaccination program is open to Delawareans aged 16 or older.

Delawareans who are 16 and older may register on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. Invitations to state vaccination events will be contingent on supply and prioritized based on age and other risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions. Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Starting today, pharmacies may also begin vaccinating Delawareans who are 16 or older.

Medical providers — including primary care doctors, specialty providers and hospital systems — will continue to vaccinate only Delawareans aged 16-64 with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions and disabilities. View a list of updated medical conditions at https://bit.ly/31QMHs1.

Carney’s announcement makes all adults in Delaware eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of President Biden’s target date of May 1. Access to appointments will be contingent on supply of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As of April 5, Delaware providers had administered 502,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 35% of Delaware’s population has received at least one shot.

"I would encourage all Delawareans to sign up on our waiting list, check your local pharmacy, and take the first shot you're offered," said Carney. "We're making significant progress against this virus every day. Delaware's public health leaders, pharmacies, nurses and doctors have administered more than 500,000 doses of this life-saving vaccine. Get your shot. That's how we'll beat COVID-19."

For more on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit de.gov/covidvaccine.