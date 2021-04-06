Open burning of brush, branches and limbs allowed through April 30

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminded residents that open burning of materials such as tree limbs, brush and branches is allowed until May 1, when the state’s annual open burning ban takes effect through Sept. 30.

DNREC further reminded the public that it is against the law at all times to burn materials considered toxic or hazardous.

“We want to reinforce the environmental message that while residential open burning is allowed until the end of April, there are constraints on what can be burned, how much can be burned at a time and at what time of day these materials can be burned,” said DNREC Division of Community Affairs Director Patrick Emory.

Residential open burning is allowed from Oct. 1 to April 30 for up to 27 cubic feet of cut or fallen limbs, dead branches or shrubbery from a residence. Only up to this amount of yard waste may be burned at one time, and must be burned between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Burning trash or garbage, construction and other debris, old tires, grass clippings and leaves is illegal at all times in Delaware.

The annual open burning ban — May 1 through Sept. 30, also known as the Ozone Season — prohibits all outdoor burning, with the exception of cooking fires, recreational campfires and ceremonial bonfires using firewood. These fires are permitted year-round. Citations issued by DNREC’s Environmental Crimes Unit for all other open burning during this time are punishable by fines of $500 to $1,500, plus court costs.

DNREC also offers the following open burning tips:

— Pile materials to burn as far as practical from all homes and other structures, including those belonging to neighbors.

— Be considerate of those nearby in choosing when and where to burn.

— Keep a garden hose or full water buckets ready in case a fire needs to be reduced or extinguished.

— Monitor fires until they are completely extinguished.

— Consider using one of Delaware’s yard waste sites as an alternative to residential open burning.

For more, visit bit.ly/31K7T2S